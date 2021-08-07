Advisory Services Network LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

