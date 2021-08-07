Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 5,087 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4,799.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,578,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,454,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QLYS opened at $102.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.89.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at $19,767,952.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

