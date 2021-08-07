Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Shares in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palomar by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,600 shares of company stock worth $2,228,201. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $85.02 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 202.43 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.58.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

