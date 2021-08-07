Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 676 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 136.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at $138,000. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

