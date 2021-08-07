Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.28

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.28 and last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 92244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADYEY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

