Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

AGLE opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $321.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

