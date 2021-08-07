Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. On average, analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AEMD opened at $5.21 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.63.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
