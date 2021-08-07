AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $20.39 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFCG shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.70 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AFC Gamma stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

