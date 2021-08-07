AG.L (LON:AG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AG. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of AG.L in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price objective on shares of AG.L in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
About AG.L
