AG.L (LON:AG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AG. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of AG.L in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price objective on shares of AG.L in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About AG.L

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

