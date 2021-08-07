Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,458 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,458 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 11.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,670 shares of company stock worth $8,682,808. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $260.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $129.00 and a twelve month high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.