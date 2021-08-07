Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $127.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

