Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $196.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

