Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 135 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 68.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.98.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,754. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $699.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $649.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $692.12 billion, a PE ratio of 364.12, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

