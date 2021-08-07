Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $168,000 Position in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 73.14%.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact HD solution; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; and ultra-compact onboard solutions.

