Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $231,000 Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 15,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of IWC opened at $145.96 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.03 and a one year high of $159.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.08.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

