Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $288,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,770.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,798,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26,872.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 385,349 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,696,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,159,000.

JEPI stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.