Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $288,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,770.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,798,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26,872.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 385,349 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,696,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,159,000.

JEPI stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

