Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Issues Earnings Results

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

AL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,723. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

