Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 140.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $290.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. HSBC cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

