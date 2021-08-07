Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%.

NASDAQ ATSG traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 697,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,341. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

