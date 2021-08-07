Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%.

ATSG stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 697,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,341. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.