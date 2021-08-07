Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Alamo Group stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.39. 16,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,863. Alamo Group has a one year low of $97.52 and a one year high of $165.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

