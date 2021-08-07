Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALRM. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.94.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $4.87 on Friday, reaching $90.28. 291,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.40.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 14,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $1,159,219.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at $21,857,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $151,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,422,204.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,570. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

