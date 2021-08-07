Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $85.41, but opened at $91.96. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Alarm.com shares last traded at $90.01, with a volume of 1,636 shares traded.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.94.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $151,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,422,204.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,179 shares of company stock worth $7,976,570. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

