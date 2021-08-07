Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AIN stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 over the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

