Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALB. Bank of America upped their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.90.

NYSE:ALB traded up $8.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.71. 1,651,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.29. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $227.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

