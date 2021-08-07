Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) PT Raised to $33.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. boosted their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Alector alerts:

ALEC opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.05. Alector has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $115,523.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,861,741.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.