Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives $160.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

ALXN remained flat at $$182.50 during trading on Monday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,941. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $494,584,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after buying an additional 1,688,169 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,868,000 after buying an additional 1,328,244 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

