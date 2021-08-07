Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $310.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

NYSE BABA opened at $196.39 on Thursday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $531.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

