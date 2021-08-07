Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $310.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.85% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.
NYSE BABA opened at $196.39 on Thursday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $531.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
