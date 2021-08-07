Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 27.83%.

Shares of ALCO opened at $36.79 on Friday. Alico has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $276.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Alico’s payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALCO shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

