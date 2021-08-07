Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

ALCO stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $36.79. 21,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,316. Alico has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $276.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 27.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alico will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 276.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

