Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $25.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $3,313,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,040 shares in the company, valued at $20,809,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,440,715. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Alkermes by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Alkermes by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

