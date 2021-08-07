Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.83. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 29,118 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,705,000.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

