Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig Sells 5,290 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,675,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,394,463.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $572,248.32.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $439,600.77.

On Monday, May 24th, Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

