Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,269 shares of company stock worth $13,134,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,559,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

