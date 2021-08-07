Alliance Global Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Alliance Global Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of VSTM opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. Research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 166.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Verastem by 39.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

