Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.60.

ALNY stock opened at $195.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $199.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.25% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

