Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Trimmed by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,692,383. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,740.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,467. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,584.89. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.