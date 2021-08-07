Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 32.4% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,755,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 40.1% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,714.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,513.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

