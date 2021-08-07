Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphatec currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 120,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $487,144. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.