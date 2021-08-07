Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 2,271,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

