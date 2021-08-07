Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,708 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.69% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 891.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 89,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 80,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

IJUL stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.40. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.