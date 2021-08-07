Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,834 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Shares of COST stock opened at $439.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $443.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

