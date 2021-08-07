Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $381,000 Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDU. Morgan Stanley lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

EDU stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.85.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

