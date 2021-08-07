Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

ALTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.55 million, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 3.01.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,594. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

