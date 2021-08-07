Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%.

AMBC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. 527,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $645.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.46. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

