Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.780-$4.840 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $76.22. 317,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.39.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

