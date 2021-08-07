American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%.

AMH stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.07.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.