American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%.

Shares of AIG traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,807,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,956. American International Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. increased their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

