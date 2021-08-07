American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.12. 1,460,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,730. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $289.51. The company has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.23.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

