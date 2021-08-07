American Vanguard (AVD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. On average, analysts expect American Vanguard to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $498.18 million, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

